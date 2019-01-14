Details
Category: Ag News

Western Canadian cereal commissions, including Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) and the Prairie Oat Growers Association (POGA), are calling for major changes in the federal government's current consultation process on value creation.

In a letter to federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, the commissions say the likelihood of an industry wide agreement on either of the proposed models is low and are asking for more consultations including the consideration of other options.

They say further consultations must focus on engaging producers with a new value proposition.

The two models include end point royalties and trailing royalties for wheat, oat and barley seed.

The groups note that producers provided significant input on these models during recent consultation meetings and the majority of producers were not in favour, adding producers put forward alternative options that must be included in further consultations.

