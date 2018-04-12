Details
Category: Ag News

Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl says Canada continues to withhold from shipping durum wheat into Italy.

The reason is because Italy has implemented Country of Origin Labelling on its pasta, which allows activists to easily test products from Canada for glyphosate or DON (vomitoxin) levels. Dahl says while Canadian durum is safe, these groups will use this information to continue their assault on Canada wheat.

He explained what they're doing to address the situation.

"We continue to press the Government of Canada to launch a formal complaint under CETA. We think that's important to defend Canadian interests and also to ensure that these kinds of protectionist measures aren't adopted by other countries. We need to push back on this."

Dahl notes that they have also taken their concerns to the World Trade Organization (WTO), although a formal complaint has not yet been launched.

More Ag News

Cereals Canada Continues To Push For Formal Complaint Against Italy

Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl says Canada continues to withhold from shipping durum wheat into Italy. The reason is because Italy has implemented Country of Origin Labelling on its pasta, which…

50 Years of Red Angus Registration in Canada

50 years ago the Red Angus breed was officially approved for registration in the Canadian Angus Herdbook. The Canadian Cattlemen's Association says the first record of Red Angus in Canada is the…

Federal Ag Critic Barlow Travels Oversees With Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Federal Conservative Associate Ag Critic John Barlow is seeing first hand the effect Canadian agriculture producers are having across the world. Barlow is touring the works of the Canadian Foodgrains…

U.S. Justice Department Approves Bayer-Monsanto Deal

Bayer shares surged Tuesday following a report that the U.S. Justice Department has given its blessing on a deal to acquire Monsanto. Bayer has agreed to sell additional seed and treatment assets to…

Dairy Farmers Of Manitoba Hosts Spring Meetings

Dairy Farmers of Manitoba (DFM) held its fourth and final spring meeting Monday in Winkler. Other stops over the past week included Brandon, Headingley, and Steinbach. The meetings were a chance for…

USDA Releases April WASDE Report

The USDA released its April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report on Tuesday. The big change, according to Dan Basse of Ag Resource Company, was the USDA dropping their…

Keep It Clean This Growing Season

More than 85 per cent of Canada’s pulse production is exported to markets all over the world. Manager of Market Access and Trade Policy for Pulse Canada Mac Ross says it's important for farmers to be…

KAP 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting Resolutions

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) hosted its 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting April 6 in Portage la Prairie. Following is a list of resolutions that were passed at the meeting: 1. Plastic…

Ag Ministers Discuss Rail Transportation In Winnipeg

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler discussed the current rail backlog during a stop in Winnipeg last week. MacAulay said if Bill C-49…

KAP Hosts Spring Advisory Council Meeting In Portage

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) hosted its Spring Advisory Council Meeting Friday at Portage la Prairie's Glesby Centre. The meeting is one of three held throughout the year, in addition to the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





10
Apr
2018
Sisters of the Holy Rock

10 April 2018 - 14 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am

Carman Collegiate Community Theatre, Carman, MB, Minot





11
Apr
2018
Soap Making Workshop - Dominion City

11 April 2018 - 12 April 2018, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Roseau Valley School, Dominion City





12
Apr
2018
Morden Festival of the Arts - VOCAL/CHORAL

12 April 2018 9:00 am

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





12
Apr
2018
Get Better Together

12 April 2018 9:30 am

Meadowood Estates, Carman





12
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts Choral Sessions

12 April 2018 9:30 am

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





12
Apr
2018
Paint Night

12 April 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

"The Zone" at Garden Valley Collegiate





Login