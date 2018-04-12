Cereals Canada Continues To Push For Formal Complaint Against Italy

Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl says Canada continues to withhold from shipping durum wheat into Italy.

The reason is because Italy has implemented Country of Origin Labelling on its pasta, which allows activists to easily test products from Canada for glyphosate or DON (vomitoxin) levels. Dahl says while Canadian durum is safe, these groups will use this information to continue their assault on Canada wheat.

He explained what they're doing to address the situation.

"We continue to press the Government of Canada to launch a formal complaint under CETA. We think that's important to defend Canadian interests and also to ensure that these kinds of protectionist measures aren't adopted by other countries. We need to push back on this."

Dahl notes that they have also taken their concerns to the World Trade Organization (WTO), although a formal complaint has not yet been launched.