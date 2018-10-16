Details
Category: Ag News

Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl joined Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay during a stop in Italy last week.

The two took part in talks surrounding country of origin labelling on pasta, which has severely limited Canadian durum exports.

"We did have some very positive sessions, including some of the farm groups and agriculture groups in Italy that are supportive of trade," explained Dahl. "The protectionist view is not universal in Italy and maybe building some of those coalitions with organizations that understand the value of trade, understand the value of science-based regulatory systems, I think that those will be very helpful in going forward."

Dahl has been urging the Canadian government to launch a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

More Ag News

Cereals Canada Takes Part In Italy Meetings

Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl joined Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay during a stop in Italy last week. The two took part in talks surrounding country of origin labelling on pasta,…

Healing And Health Through Food

The Canadian Centre for Agri-Food Research in Health and Medicine in Winnipeg is doing work to learn more about harnessing the health benefits of the food we eat. Researchers and their work on foods,…

Canada Secures Access In Key ASEAN Markets

The Government of Canada has announced new market access for live cattle exports to the Philippines, as well as sheep and goat genetics exports to Indonesia and the Philippines. “Canada is building…

Manitoba Crop Report - October 15

Harvest progress has reached 84 per cent in Manitoba. Manitoba Agriculture says cold, wet conditions slowed harvest progress over the past seven days, but some progress was made on drier days. There…

Bunge Getting Pushed To Make Changes

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that investment firm D.E.Shaw & Co. has boosted its stake in Bunge Ltd. and is pushing the grain trader to make operational improvements and add board members.…

Potato Producers Cautiously Optimistic

This year has been a difficult one for potato producers in some regions. Shifting weather extremes have made both growing and harvesting difficult at times. Recent bouts of frost have producers…

Drying Grain Important As Harvest Lingers

For some farmers, this has been one of the more frustrating harvests in recent memory. Angela Brackenreed with the Canola Council of Canada says there are some canola fields still standing in the…

Fall Fertilizer Applications Delayed

With harvest at a bit of a stand still, that means fall fertilizer application is also being delayed. The province's crop nutrition specialist John Heard says up to half of the nitrogen is placed in…

Potato Harvest Moving Along

Manitoba's potato crop has been yielding some good results so far this fall, although harvest has been slowed with the change in weather. Harvest is mostly wrapped up in the south central region,…

USDA October WASDE Report 'Modestly Friendly'

There was a slight bump in the markets Thursday following the release of the USDA October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. Jon Driedger, senior market analyst with…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login