Cereals Canada Welcomes MRL On Manipulator Plant Growth Regulator

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States has established a maximum residue limit on chlormequat chloride, the active ingredient in MANIPULATOR Plant Growth Regulator.

Cam Dahl, President of Cereals Canada, said this is good news for Canadian farms from across the country.

“This is a potentially valuable tool that has seen limited use in Canada because of the lack of approval in the U.S. and the market risk that this entailed. That barrier to use has been removed,” he commented.

The Keep it Clean – Cereals program will now remove cautions in reference to chlormequat chloride.

“Cereals Canada extends appreciation to Engage Agro Corporation,” concluded Dahl. "The product has had approval for use in Canada for a number of years but Engage Agro has not actively marketed it to farmers because of the potential risk for exports moving to the U.S. This is an example of responsible product introduction that reflects potential costs and benefits to all parts of the value chain.”