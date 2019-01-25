CFA Applauds Government's Effort To Retain Skilled Immigrants

The Government of Canada is launching a new pilot program aimed at attracting and retaining skilled immigrants in Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) says it applauds this initiative and the potential it holds to assist the Canadian agriculture sector in beginning to address the sector's chronic labour shortage.



In 2014 alone, Canada's primary agriculture sector faced $1.5 billion in lost sales as a result of 59,000 job vacancies in primary agriculture alone. This figure is expected to nearly double by 2025.



"In order for the Canadian agricultural industry to meet its immense potential and to grow as a globally competitive industry, which benefits all Canadians, the agricultural industry requires access to a robust, skilled labor force across our rural communities to sustain our industry and allow it to flourish," said CFA President Ron Bonnett.



In a news release, CFA says, "Canadian farmers across this country believe this pilot demonstrates a clear recognition of the economic importance of rural Canada and the enabling role that immigration can play in leveraging its immense potential for inclusive growth and prosperity, through key sectors like Canadian agriculture."