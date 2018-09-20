CFA Focusing On Trade As MP's Return To Ottawa

MP's are back in Ottawa this week after the summer break.

Canadian Federation of Agriculture President Ron Bonnett says they'll be keeping a close eye on Bill C-79, which would implement the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). That bill has now passed second reading.

He talked about some of the key topics heading in to the fall session.

"Naturally, any discussion around NAFTA are still top of mind as well...One of the things I think doesn't get a lot of discussion, but I think it's still of interest is, how can we maximize our benefits from the CETA European deal as well."

Bonnett says they'll be attending meetings next week to be briefed on the fallout from Bill C-49, the Transportation Modernization Act.