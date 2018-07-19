CFA Hosts Industry-Government FPT Roundtable

Details
Agriculture industry leaders highlighted several options for economic strategy in their meetings this week with federal, provincial and territorial agriculture ministers.

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture's (CFA) Annual Industry-Government FPT Roundtable took place in Vancouver.

"The growth potential for Canadian agriculture reflects the sector's vibrancy and diversity. However, this also reflects the range of complexities we must clarify if we are to prosper to the fullest extent possible," said Ron Bonnett, CFA President. "That why CFA members stressed to Canada's agriculture ministers that we must remember the interconnected nature of our agricultural policies, such as those involving labour, trade, and rural infrastructure."

Roundtable participants heard a presentation from Murad Al-Katib, chair of the National Agri-Food Strategy Roundtable.

CFA's summer board meeting preceded the Roundtable, with topics ranging from international trade, federal budget consultations, public trust in Canada's food system, labour shortages and preparations for the next federal election.

Business Risk Management (BRM) programs were also discussed. CFA and other organizations that form part of the AgGrowth Coalition have advocated for an extension of the BRM program review and increased producer engagement in the consultation process.

Canada's leading agriculture negotiators, Steve Verheul of Global Affairs Canada and Frédéric Seppey of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, also provided an update on NAFTA negotiations and other trade agreements.

