CFA Preparing For Busy Year In 2018

NAFTA is at the top of the list in terms of priorities for the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) this year.

President Ron Bonnett says they'll also be keeping an eye on the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which comes into effect on April 1, 2018, replacing Growing Forward 2.

The federal government's climate change policy will also be on the radar.

"One of the things we'll be trying to do is work with our provincial members to see if there's any way we can bring some consistency to the discussion of how agriculture is treated with respect to climate change initiatives and to ensure that some of the initiatives that are put in place don't become an issue of competitiveness for us going forward," he said.

Bonnett notes they'll also be watching to see when the Transportation Modernization Act (Bill C-49) receives approval in the Senate.