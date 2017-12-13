CFA President Attends WTO Meetings In Argentina

The 11th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference is taking place this week in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Canadian Federation of Agriculture President Ron Bonnett was in attendance and talked about some of the key issues that are being brought forward.

"Looking at the whole issue of domestic support, particularly in the EU and the United States, as well as reinforcing the need to look at issues like non-tariff barriers, whether it's low-level presence or MRL's (maximum residue limit) and then finally making sure that we maintain a robust dispute settlement mechanism."

Bonnett notes the big wild card in all of this is whether or not the U.S. wants to be engaged in a multi-country initiative like the WTO.

The conference is held every two years.