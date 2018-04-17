CFA President Weighs In On Trade Issues

There's been a number of recent developments on the agricultural trade front, with talk lately that U.S. President Trump is exploring the notion of rejoining the Trans Pacific Partnership, with hopes of getting a better deal.

Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett weighed in.

"If the U.S. is in, then that resolves some of those issues around supply management, because that was negotiated as part of the deal with the Trans Pacific Partnership, the amount of market access that was given up...so it would bring some certainty there. I think likely some Canadian sectors are likely thinking right now that if they get into some of the preferred markets like Japan, before the States, it would give a bit of a leg up."

Bonnett says if the U.S. was to rejoin, it would likely be on the terms of the 11 countries that have already signed the deal.

There's also been rumblings that a deal could be reached on NAFTA in the coming weeks, although Bonnett believes there are still a lot of details to be worked out.