CFA Sends Open Letter Urging Passage Of Bill C-49

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) has sent an open letter to Members of Parliament asking them to pass Bill C-49 (Transportation Modernization Act) as amended by the Senate last month.

CFA is working closely with provincial farm lobby groups, including Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP), to gain support for important changes that will help avert railway shipping backlogs.

The organization says railway service delays have led to major cash-flow concerns, steep financial penalties, and risks to farmers' international customer base.

"Together with our members we maintain contact with federal departments and parliamentarians, providing insight into how complex policies can affect farmers," said CFA President Ron Bonnett. "Seeding season has already started, and producers need certainty to plan for delivering next year's crop. We are hopeful that the amended bill will be passed into law without further delay. "