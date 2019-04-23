Details
Category: Ag News

 

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) is commending Health Canada's recent decision to allow the continued use of clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam (neonicotinoids) for use in canola seed treatment and greenhouse vegetables.

However, CFA says the decision process has highlighted major issues with the Pest Management Regulatory Agency's approach to product re-evaluations, noting while many farmers have critical field data that showed reduced risk from proper applications of pest products, they were unable to submit this data due to an overly strict submission window.

The group adds the decisions also raise concerns over the consideration of best-available science.

CFA is supporting the federal government's recently proposed amendments to the pest product review process in Bill C-97, the Budget Implementation Act.

