CFIB Releases Red Tape Awareness Report On Agriculture

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says there’s a growing concern over the red tape in the agriculture industry.

CFIB’s Vice-President for Agri-business Marilyn Braun-Pollon says 81% of farmers today are concerned by the red tape compared to 77% in 2008.

She says red tape comes in many forms from inconsistent information, to confusing forms, outdated rules, rude customer service or getting the runaround.

“When we ask our farm members across the country to give us examples we get hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of comments from business owners. It can be everything from contradictory information from the CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) or those mandatory Statistics Canada surveys that come out. We do know that red tape hits home closest for farmers. They don’t have time to sit on the phone waiting for the government to answer a question or fill out piles of confusing paperwork in the middle of calving or seeding.”

According to the report, farmers found the Canada Revenue Agency (59 %), the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (46%), environmental regulations (45%) and Statistics Canada (40%) were voted as the most burdensome agencies and regulations by farmers.

Farmers are also concerned about the issue of red tape and the impact it could have for the next generation of farmers.

Braun-Pollon says it’s important to consider especially when 41% of farmers planning on retiring in the next 10 years.

The CFIB report also credits the Government of Saskatchewan, with reducing the red tape, putting it at the head of the class with an “A” on CFIB’s 2019 Red Tape Report card.

You can read CFIB's full report on fighting to ease the regulatory burden on farmers here.

