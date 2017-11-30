CGC Conducting Grain Grading System Review

Changes could be on the way for Canada's grain grading system.

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) is currently reviewing all aspects of its system with the goal of making it more relevant to the needs of the grain sector.

Head of Communications Rémi Gosselin talked about a timeline for the review.

"It commenced in October and will continue over the next couple of years," he said. "Some changes may occur as soon as this spring, others will take more time because we need to take the time to make science based decisions and do some testing and to be as objective as possible and also to ensure we're not making changes to hastily."

Gosselin stresses they aren't planning on making any wholesale changes, but rather changes that would make sense with the support of the grain sector.

There has been calls for the CGC to move to a more objective grading system.