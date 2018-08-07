CGC Implements Changes For Start Of The New Crop Year

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) began implementing changes August 1 as part of the Wheat Modernization plan.

Lonny McKague is a Commissioner with the CGG and says 29 varieties of wheat are being transitioned from one class into a new Canadian Northern Hard Red Wheat class.

He says the changes were announced by the previous commission.

“They were getting customer complaints from end users around the world. This was a reaction to some of the concerns about gluten strength that was coming back from some of the end users. They started a program to do an analysis on if there was a problem, which varieties were the problems and what was the solution for that. This is the culmination of all those different issues and projects coming together.”

He notes producers can still grow the different varieties they just have to market it on their own they just can’t market it as Canadian Western Red Spring variety.

The Canadian Grain Commission Website identifies the following varieties that are now transitioning to the Canada Northern Hard Red class effective today include AC Abbey, AC Cora, AC Eatonia, AC Majestic, AC Michael, AC Minto, Alvena, Alikat, CDC Makwa, CDC Osler, Columbus, Conway, Harvest, Kane, Katepwa, Leader, Lillian, McKenzie, Neepawa, Park, Pasqua, Pembina, Thatcher, Unity and 5603HR.

The following CPSR varieties are moving AC Foremost, AC Taber, Conquer, Oslo, and AC Crystal.

The following CWRS varieties are moving as well AAC Redwater, AC Domain, Muchmore, Vesper and 5605 HR CL.

The start of the new crop year will also see changes to the way their grain is graded. The Canadian Grain Commission is updating its guidelines for the assessment of frost, heat stress and mildew damage in wheat. Beginning in the 2018-19 crop years, individual standard samples for frost/heat stress and mildew will replace the current combined standard samples as the assessment tools for these grading factors in all classes of Western Canadian Wheat.

The CGC's Daryl Beswitherick says it's part of an overall review on how they do things.

“We’ve been working together with the industry to look at the grading system and just verifying some of the tolerances are correct, and how to make the grading system more objective. We’re looking at a number of factors fusarium being one, frost and mildew is another one.”

He notes these updated grading practices were recommended by the Western Standards Committee which represents stakeholders from across the grain value chain.