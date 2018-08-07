CGC Implements Changes For Start Of The New Crop Year

Details
Category: Ag News

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) began implementing changes August 1 as part of the Wheat Modernization plan.

Lonny McKague is a Commissioner with the CGG and says 29 varieties of wheat are being transitioned from one class into a new Canadian Northern Hard Red Wheat class.

He says the changes were announced by the previous commission.

“They were getting customer complaints from end users around the world. This was a reaction to some of the concerns about gluten strength that was coming back from some of the end users. They started a program to do an analysis on if there was a problem, which varieties were the problems and what was the solution for that. This is the culmination of all those different issues and projects coming together.”

He notes producers can still grow the different varieties they just have to market it on their own they just can’t market it as Canadian Western Red Spring variety.

The Canadian Grain Commission Website identifies the following varieties that are now transitioning to the Canada Northern Hard Red class effective today include AC Abbey, AC Cora, AC Eatonia, AC Majestic, AC Michael, AC Minto, Alvena, Alikat, CDC Makwa, CDC Osler, Columbus, Conway, Harvest, Kane, Katepwa, Leader, Lillian, McKenzie, Neepawa, Park, Pasqua, Pembina, Thatcher, Unity and 5603HR.

The following CPSR varieties are moving AC Foremost, AC Taber, Conquer, Oslo, and AC Crystal.

The following CWRS varieties are moving as well AAC Redwater, AC Domain, Muchmore, Vesper and 5605 HR CL.

The start of the new crop year will also see changes to the way their grain is graded. The Canadian Grain Commission is updating its guidelines for the assessment of frost, heat stress and mildew damage in wheat.  Beginning in the 2018-19 crop years, individual standard samples for frost/heat stress and mildew will replace the current combined standard samples as the assessment tools for these grading factors in all classes of Western Canadian Wheat. 

The CGC's Daryl Beswitherick says it's part of an overall review on how they do things.

“We’ve been working together with the industry to look at the grading system and just verifying some of the tolerances are correct, and how to make the grading system more objective. We’re looking at a number of factors fusarium being one, frost and mildew is another one.”

He notes these updated grading practices were recommended by the Western Standards Committee which represents stakeholders from across the grain value chain.

More Ag News

CGC Implements Changes For Start Of The New Crop Year

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) began implementing changes August 1 as part of the Wheat Modernization plan. Lonny McKague is a Commissioner with the CGG and says 29 varieties of wheat are being…

Simplot To Use Gene Editing Technology To Eliminate Food Waste

The J.R. Simplot Company has announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, that…

MBP President Steps Down To Seek Federal Party Nomination

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) President Ben Fox has stepped down from his role to seek the federal Conservative Party nomination in the riding of Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa. He's held the position…

New Cases Of Clubroot Discovered In Manitoba

There have been five new cases of clubroot disease discovered in Manitoba this year. Three of the previous cases were found in the RM of Pembina, while the latest cases were discovered in the RM's of…

Sucessfully Going The Distance With Beef Cattle

The livestock industry is being proactive when it comes to transporting beef cattle. Associate Professor at the University of Guelph Derek Haley and his team studied cattle hauled form Western Canada…

Farmer Permission Needed Before Entering Private Property

There have been reports over the past week of people entering farmers' fields without permission. Many were stopping at sunflower fields to take selfies with the crops. Keystone Agricultural…

CN Rail Confident It Can Move This Year's Crop

CN Rail has released it's plan to move grain in the 2018 to 2019 crop year. Under Bill C-49, which was passed by the Federal Government in May, the rail company is required to publish a yearly plan…

MacAulay Concludes Successful Trade Mission To Argentina & Chile

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay has concluded his agricultural outreach mission to Argentina and Chile. During his visit, MacAulay emphasized the strong north-south linkages…

Province Appoints New Members To Manitoba Farm Industry Board

The Manitoba government has appointed four members to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board. “The newly appointed individuals all bring a tremendous skillset to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board,” said…

Manitoba Insect/Disease Update

Insects: Scouting for bertha armyworm continues. There are a few reports of insecticide applications (near Melita, Deerwood, Holland, and Rossendale). Spider mites are being noticed in some soybean…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login