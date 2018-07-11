Details
Category: Ag News

 

With the drop in soybean prices, canola could see some short-term benefit.

That from Canola Council of Canada President Jim Everson, who notes purchasers are looking for different alternatives than paying a large tariff on soybeans.

However, he says volatile tariffs and politically motivated tariffs are not a good thing for the growth of the industry.

"Over the long term, we see the environment that's good for our industry is one where you have predictable tariffs and you have as much as possible a removal of tariffs internationally and a commitment from countries to following trade rules."

China has placed a 25 per cent tariff on U.S. soybeans.

With 22 million acres planted, canola is western Canada's largest and most valuable crop. This amount is about 10 times the size of soybeans.

China is Canada's second largest market for canola and canola products, with the United States being number one. Everson said last year Canada exported about $3.6 billion in total value to China, which includes seed, oil and meal.

More Ag News

Challenges With Soybeans Could Benefit Canola In The Short-Term

With the drop in soybean prices, canola could see some short-term benefit. That from Canola Council of Canada President Jim Everson, who notes purchasers are looking for different alternatives than…

Crops Advancing Thanks To Heat And Rain

In its latest crop report, Manitoba Agriculture says warm conditions and rainfall over the past week have advanced crop development. Canola and peas are starting to pod, while winter cereals and…

Canadian Ag Hall Of Fame Announces 2018 Inductees

The Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame has announced five inductees for 2018. They are agricultural business leader Ted Bilyea, cranberry farmer and business man Peter Dhillon, plant scientist Wilf…

Mazier Gives Up KAP Presidency To Seek Federal Conservative Nomination

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) President Dan Mazier has announced that effective July 6, he has stepped down from the position to seek nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada in the…

Clubroot Symptoms Reported In A Manitoba Field

Disease pressure is starting to ramp up in fields across Manitoba. Holly Derksen, crop pathologist for Manitoba Agriculture, said although the season has been mostly dry, fields have gotten more…

Western Canadian Cow Calf Survey Analysis

Information collected through the Western Canadian Cow-Calf Survey is starting to come out. The latest survey was based on data from 260 participants across the Prairies, with herd sizes ranging from…

Dry Summer Creating Challenges For Aerial Applicators

It's been a challenging summer for aerial applicators, or crop sprayers, in the region. This according to Jim Peters, owner/operator with Pembina Air Services in Morden. Peters explained the dry…

Monitoring Crop Diseases with the "Spornado"

A spore catcher was on display at the Lacombe Research Centre for canolaPALOOZA last week. The Spornado is used to monitor and collect sclerotinia spores on canola and fusarium spores on cereal…

KAP Hoping For Renewed Funding To Canada's Ag Transport Coalition

Keystone Agricultural Producers is hoping for renewed government funding to Canada's Ag Transport Coalition. The group consists of 7 organizations; the Alberta Wheat Commission, the Canadian Canola…

Food & Farm Equipment Costs On The Rise Thanks To Trade War

We're going to be paying more at the grocery store. Foothills MP and Associate Shadow Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, John Barlow, said it's because of tariffs Canada has put on U.S. products…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login