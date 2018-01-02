Changes Coming To Manitoba Livestock Manure Management Initiative

After 20 years of providing Manitoba livestock producers with manure management research and information, the work of the Manitoba Livestock Manure Management Initiative (MLMMI) and other research programs is being amalgamated by the provincial government into a single research delivery model.

Effective April 1, 2018, agricultural research activities will be directed by a new program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which is replacing Growing Forward 2.



"I'd like to extend my thanks to the MLMMI's agricultural researchers, board members, and Executive Director John Carney for the valuable work that has been done," said Don Dixon, Chair of MLMMI. "Looking ahead, scientific research will continue to play a significant role in informing livestock producers as to the best ways to keep their industry moving forward. At the same time, Manitobans need to have confidence in the livestock sector, which provides jobs and contributes to Manitoba’s economy. Best wishes to everyone involved in the new research program as they assume responsibility for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Dixon believes the organization’s success over the years has been due in large part to diverse representation on the board, representing livestock commodity groups, agricultural specialists from the public sector, consumer and environmental interests, and academic and research bodies.