Changing The Conversation Around Food And Farming

Details
Category: Ag News

A Horticulture Professor at the University of Florida says intellectual charity is how the agriculture industry is going to build consumer trust.

Kevin Folta, who's a well-known advocate for agriculture biotechnology, says when talking with skeptics it's important to listen to understand, not just to debate.

"If we listen to understand what somebody is saying, even if we disagree with them, we can show them I may disagree with you, but I understand how you're feeling and what you're thinking. That's where we build this basis of rapport where we can start having a better conversation."

Folta says, then you can use the "steel man argument" where you help create a strong argument against yourself, then knock it down.

"You help somebody create an argument, maybe against what you're going to say, that is so strong and reinforced that it demonstrates you have empathy towards their situation, and that you're willing to even argue against yourself to build a better argument. Then that way when you present your evidence that knocks it down, you're knocking down the strongest construct that you can."

Folta adds, you don't need to generate your own content to have a presence on the internet and help change the conversation around food and farming.

"It's one thing to create content on social media, and that takes time and energy, but amplifying the work of others is an easy way to be involved in the conversation. Identifying people who are good voices for agriculture, and sharing their information with your friends and family, especially the skeptics."

He says, people are spending too much time talking about issues within their own comfortable group of agriculture supporters and farmers, and on the other hand, people are also arguing with consumers who will never change their opinions about food.

"There's a vast, vast majority of people who just don't know what to believe, don't know who to trust, and they are the folks we need to be focusing on."

Folta was a keynote speaker at the Farming Smarter Conference in Lethbridge on Wednesday, December 12.

More Ag News

Changing The Conversation Around Food And Farming

A Horticulture Professor at the University of Florida says intellectual charity is how the agriculture industry is going to build consumer trust. Kevin Folta, who's a well-known advocate for…

CN & CP Exceed Maximum Revenue Entitlements

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) has ruled that both Canadian National Railway Company (CN) and the Canadian Pacific Railway Company (CP) have exceeded their maximum grain revenue…

Grain Drying Becoming More Important With Later Harvest Trends

After a wet harvest, many farmers took in the grain drying session at the Farm Forum Event held earlier this month in Calgary. Joy Agnew with the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI)…

Plenty Of Investment In Agriculture In 2018 Says Ag Minister

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says there were many highlights from the past year. "The announcement of Simplot early in January and then having that go forward and of course Roquette,…

Manitoba Ranchers Battle Dry Conditions In 2018

The dry conditions in 2018 made it a tough year for ranchers in the province. Manitoba Beef Producers General Manager Brian Lemon says the shortage of feed was the major story heading into the fall.…

Canola Meal Nutritive Values Updated

The Canola Council of Canada (CCC) has posted updated nutritive values on its canola meal website (Canolamazing.com). The goal is to enable improved accuracy for formulating dairy feed rations. The…

Pig Health Top Concern For Canadian Pork Council In 2018

Animal health was top of mind for the Canadian Pork Council this past year. Manitoba producer Rick Bergmann is the chair for the organization. "Now with the African swine fever that's occurring in…

U of M Researching Effectiveness Of Biofilters

A graduate research assistant at the University of Manitoba wants to see more biofilters used in Manitoba livestock operations. Desmond Essien was a guest speaker at the Prairie Livestock Expo held…

BASF Global Canola Manager Says Clubroot The Biggest Threat

Garth Hodges, the Global Canola Manager for BASF, was at the Farm Forum Event earlier this month in Calgary, speaking about how clubroot is the biggest threat to canola production worldwide. The…

CCA Looks Back On 2018

Trade was one of the priorities for the Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA) this year. Executive Vice President, Dennis Laycraft, says they started 2018 travelling during Trans-Pacific Partnership…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login