Check Your Animals For Ticks

Now's the time that cattle producers should be checking their animals for ticks.

That according to Dr. Kateryn Rochon, assistant professor of entomology at the University of Manitoba. She says tick season generally lasts from when the snow melts until it falls again.

The two main species that affect cattle are the winter tick and the American dog tick, otherwise known as the wood tick.

Dr. Rochon says ticks have the ability to spread disease.

"The real concern is the transmission of pathogens and the wood ticks that we have, they can transmit anaplasma. Animals can get bovine anaplasmosis if they get a bite from an infected tick, and of course, that's a huge concern. Thankfully, it's really quite rare, but it is possible."

She notes the best way to prevent this is to keep your animals away from "ticky" patches, or to use a spray on the animal which will kill the tick.

It's also recommended to check kids and pets for ticks on a daily basis.