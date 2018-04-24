Details
Category: Ag News

Now's the time that cattle producers should be checking their animals for ticks.

That according to Dr. Kateryn Rochon, assistant professor of entomology at the University of Manitoba. She says tick season generally lasts from when the snow melts until it falls again.

The two main species that affect cattle are the winter tick and the American dog tick, otherwise known as the wood tick.

Dr. Rochon says ticks have the ability to spread disease.

"The real concern is the transmission of pathogens and the wood ticks that we have, they can transmit anaplasma. Animals can get bovine anaplasmosis if they get a bite from an infected tick, and of course, that's a huge concern. Thankfully, it's really quite rare, but it is possible."

She notes the best way to prevent this is to keep your animals away from "ticky" patches, or to use a spray on the animal which will kill the tick.

It's also recommended to check kids and pets for ticks on a daily basis.

More Ag News

Default Image

Check Your Animals For Ticks

Now's the time that cattle producers should be checking their animals for ticks. That according to Dr. Kateryn Rochon, assistant professor of entomology at the University of Manitoba. She says tick…

FCC Report Shows Farmland Values Continue To Rise

Manitoba’s average farmland values continued to climb at roughly the same rate as the Canadian average in 2017. This according to Farm Credit Canada's (FCC) 2017 Farmland Values Report. FCC's Chief…

Ag Women Manitoba Looking For New Members

Ag Women Manitoba is a brand new organization looking for members. The group, which has about 30 members, was started up late last year and held its first AGM earlier this month. Vice-Chair Tiffany…

Handling Stress This Spring

An Agricultural Safety and Health Specialist says, just like farmers maintain their equipment, they also need to prep themselves for the the busy season ahead. Glen Blahey with the Canadian…

CP Rail Strike Averted, Deal Reached

Canadian Pacific Railway has reached an agreement with both the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine (TCRC) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), to avoid a…

Canadian Grain Commission To Reassign Five More Wheat Varieties In 2021

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) has announced that 5 varieties of Canada Western Red Spring wheat will be reassigned to the Canada Northern Hard Red wheat class. Scientific trials showed that…

Province Invests In Online Climate Change Research Tool

The Manitoba government has provided $200,000 to the Prairie Climate Centre to support the continued development of the Climate Atlas of Canada, A new section devoted to agriculture was unveiled to…

Seeding Still A Ways Off For Some Producers

While it may be hard to believe, as of Thursday farmers in some parts of the province were still looking at snow covered fields. Keystone Agricultural Producers President Dan Mazier, who farms near…

Arnaud Employee Named 2017 Agronomist Of The Year

An agronomist based in Arnaud, Manitoba was named the 2017 Agronomist of the Year by the Canadian Association of Agri-Retailers (CAAR). Barry Mankewich, who's worked at GJ Chemical Company Ltd. since…

Wheat Growers Wants Government Intervention If CP Rail Employees Strike

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association (WCWGA) is calling on the federal government to prepare for a strike by CP Rail. Over three thousand CP Rail employees are set to strike this coming…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





24
Apr
2018
Registration is Open for Mental Health Week Events!

24 April 2018 8:00 am

Access Event Centre, Morden





24
Apr
2018
New Leaf Garden Center Tour

24 April 2018 5:00 pm

New Leaf Greenhouse





24
Apr
2018
Swimming Lesson Registration - Morris

24 April 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Morris Multi-Plex, Morris





24
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

24 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





24
Apr
2018
SCCR Fashion Show - Morden

24 April 2018 7:00 pm

Access Event Center, Morden





Login