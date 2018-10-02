Chicken, Egg Producers Concerned With New Free Trade Deal

Canadian egg farmers are concerned with the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), as additional access has been granted to the Canadian egg market.

“The outcome of the negotiations will have a negative impact on the system of supply management as a whole and specifically on the vitality of Canada’s egg farming sector. It represents a hit to consumers who overwhelmingly prefer Canadian eggs, with nearly 90% agreeing it’s important that the eggs they purchase are produced in Canada,” said Roger Pelissero, Chairman of Egg Farmers of Canada.

The group says the latest concessions along with the concessions made earlier this year in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will result in a loss of farm family income.

The egg farming sector employs over 17,000 Canadians across the country, contributing $1.37 billion annually to the Canadian economy.

Chicken Farmers of Canada also has concerns about the new deal.

The USMCA will result in increased market access of over 12 million kilograms.

This is on top of the access granted under the CPTPP and the existing WTO rules, representing more than 10.7% of existing production.

"The Canadian chicken sector is a leader in food safety and animal care. It sustains over 87,000 jobs, and contributes $6.8 billion to Canada's Gross Domestic Product. That's all thanks to the stability provided by supply management," says Benoît Fontaine, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "While there is more being given to the already substantial market access in our sector, we look forward to working with the Government of Canada in order to implement changes that are in the best interest of Canada's chicken farmers."

Canada is the 14th largest importer of chicken in the world.