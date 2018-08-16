Circle H Farms Snags The Environmental Stewardship Award for 2018

A Manitoba purebred cow-calf operation has been given The Environmental Stewardship Award by the Canadian Cattlemen's Association for 2018.

Circle H Farms near Brandon, MB is owned and operated by Brian and Sonja Harper and family.

Since purchasing the 500 acre, 80 head of cattle operation in 1990, the Harpers have overseen the successive transformation of animal and land management practices.

A CCA release indicates the family switched to rotational grazing and perennial crops and installed off-site watering systems, including a solar powered winter water system, planted trees, and completed an Environmental Farm Plan.

Additional successes include the Harpers increasing beef production by 9,400 lbs, off the same 130 acres three years after the implementation of stock density grazing. Zero inputs were used, just animal density and time management.

The Harpers' previous acknowledgements include Conservation Farm Family of the Year and Manitoba Grazer of the Year.