Clean Seed Merges With U.S.-Based Harvest International

There’s another merger in the agriculture industry to talk about, this time on the equipment side.

Clean Seed Capital Group out of Canada has acquired U.S. based Harvest International, a planter manufacturer.

Clean Seed’s CX-6 Smart technology gives producers simultaneous control of up to six products above each opener. The CX-6 SMART Seeder, which was initially launched in 2016, started moving units out to producers this spring.

Colin Rush is the Chief Operating Officer for Clean Seed Agriculture Technologies and says they're excited about the synergy with Harvest International.

“Where Clean Seed brings a lot of our talent is on the electric software, metering hardware side of things. So, when you look at a company that’s in seeding and a company in planting that needs electronic technology and some of the prowess we can do with marketing and sales. It’s just an incredible marriage.”

Byron Friesen is the President and CEO of Harvest International and says they have a large customer base in the U.S. that will benefit from Clean Seed's technology.

“What this is going to do for us, it's going to be able to provide them more of the products at a faster rate, but also provide some technologies that they’ve requested that aren’t necessarily out there yet. We’ve teamed up with a company that’s very strong on the technology side of things. We’re very excited to bring that to our customer base, our dealer network down in the U.S.”

The Clean Seed/Harvest International merger was announced this week during Ag In Motion.

