Clubroot Symptoms Reported In A Manitoba Field

Disease pressure is starting to ramp up in fields across Manitoba.

Holly Derksen, crop pathologist for Manitoba Agriculture, said although the season has been mostly dry, fields have gotten more moisture lately.

Perhaps the biggest news outlined in the latest crop report is that Clubroot symptoms in canola have been reported in a rural municipality where symptoms have previously been observed. It is this reason why Derksen says she isn't overly surprised.

"It's maybe a little bit earlier in the year than we traditionally see but not that unusual overall when it comes to Clubroot," she noted.

Manitoba Agriculture will now monitor the situation and help the affected grower with proper management practices.

Meantime, Sclerotinia has been observed in the MacGregor area.

There were a few reports of root rots in pulse crops last week, including soybeans and field peas, and Derksen says notifications continue to come into her office.

She added there has also been a suspected case of Wheat Streak Mosaic virus from the RM of Macdonald.

Early symptoms of sunflower rust are being reported near Cypress River.

