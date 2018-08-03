Details
Category: Ag News

CN Rail has released it's plan to move grain in the 2018 to 2019 crop year.

Under Bill C-49, which was passed by the Federal Government in May, the rail company is required to publish a yearly plan of action, which was made available to the public Tuesday, July 31st.

CN Rail’s Executive Vice-President of Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer Sean Finn says one of the key components of the plan is estimating this year's crop.

"We did so based on current estimates with input from both Ag Canada and Transport Canada. We estimate it to be just a bit over the last three year average at 69.7 million metric tonnes, probably won't be accurate because it's a bit early, and our share of that would be between 24 and 26 million tonnes."

Other factors highlighted in CN's grain plan include CN Rail's fleet and infrastructure, and new investments.

The rail company will acquire 1,000 new high capacity hopper cars over the next two years, 200 new locomotives over the next three years, and hire over 1,200 new qualified locomotive conductors.

They've also committed to completing improvements to their network through their record $3.5 billion capital program for 2018 before the coming winter.

Finn says, when building the plan, they consulted with the grain industry and included many of their recommendations in the report.

"This plan is important for the grain producers, the farmers, our customers and for CN, but also showing what we can do is important for Canada's reputation abroad, because we're an export county, and moving grain to market is a big part of what we do every year."

He says they will continue to update the plan and provide progress reports as they move through the crop year.

CN Rail is also required to submit a plan by Monday, October 1 outlining how they'll move grain along with other commodities during the winter season.

More Ag News

CN Rail Confident It Can Move This Year's Crop

CN Rail has released it's plan to move grain in the 2018 to 2019 crop year. Under Bill C-49, which was passed by the Federal Government in May, the rail company is required to publish a yearly plan…

MacAulay Concludes Successful Trade Mission To Argentina & Chile

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay has concluded his agricultural outreach mission to Argentina and Chile. During his visit, MacAulay emphasized the strong north-south linkages…

Province Appoints New Members To Manitoba Farm Industry Board

The Manitoba government has appointed four members to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board. “The newly appointed individuals all bring a tremendous skillset to the Manitoba Farm Industry Board,” said…

Manitoba Insect/Disease Update

Insects: Scouting for bertha armyworm continues. There are a few reports of insecticide applications (near Melita, Deerwood, Holland, and Rossendale). Spider mites are being noticed in some soybean…

CAP Funding Now Available For Researchers, Industry Service Providers

Researchers and industry service providers are now able to access funding for activities under the Ag Action Manitoba program of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP). “The Government of Canada…

Grain Commission Surplus Spending Not Sitting Well With Some Farm Groups

On Wednesday, the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) outlined how it plans to spend its $130 million surplus. The announcement didn't sit well with some farm groups. “This surplus is built on the backs…

Keep Timing In Mind For Pre-Harvest Herbicide Applications

Timing is important when it comes to using a pre-harvest application for weed control or harvest management. Pam de Rocquigny is general manager of the Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association.…

Grain Commission Using Surplus Funds To Enhance Harvest Sample Program

Beginning in the 2018-19 crop year, producers who participate in the Canadian Grain Commission's (CGC) Harvest Sample Program (now open) will receive falling number and deoxynivalenol (DON) results…

CN Rail Releases Grain Plan For 2018-19 Crop Year

CN Rail has released its grain plan for the 2018-19 crop year, which was deemed necessary by the federal government. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the upcoming crop year is…

BASF Completes Acquisition Of Bayer Assets

BASF has completed its acquisition of a range of businesses and assets from Bayer. The sale was a condition of Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto. "This strategic move adds excellent assets to our…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login