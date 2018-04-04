Manitoba farm groups met Wednesday with the executive vice president of CN Rail.

Sean Finn was in Winnipeg to talk about the current grain backlog situation, hiring more crews and their commitment going forward.

"We very much view or role that if our customers win, the farmers in Canada win, and Canada wins," he said. "We want to make sure that we're part of the solution and not a problem."

Finn notes CN has been committed to moving through the grain backlog and is taking steps to resolve the situation.

"In the case of Western Canada we're going to invest $250 million to build resiliency just in Western Canada between the corridor of Edmonton to Winnipeg," he said. "More importantly, as we enter into a grain season you got to make sure you have enough locomotives for the winter that's coming to us and also for the size of the grain crop. You have to make sure your track is in good shape to make sure you're able to move the goods. Also, you need some excess capacity when it comes to crews, and we were caught last fall short on crew."

Finn adds they are looking to hire about 375 people in the next quarter.

He says grain is a very important commodity for CN, accounting for about 10% of their revenue, whereas crude is about 1%.