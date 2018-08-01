CN Rail Releases Grain Plan For 2018-19 Crop Year

CN Rail has released its grain plan for the 2018-19 crop year, which was deemed necessary by the federal government.

According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the upcoming crop year is anticipated to be comparable to the three-year average level, as well as similar to the previous two crop years.

CN says it is confident it will have in place the necessary rail transportation system capacity to meet its obligations to move western Canadian producers’ grain.

Key measures include the acquisition of 1,000 new high capacity hopper cars over the next two years, the acquisition of 200 new locomotives over the next three years, the hiring of 1,250 new qualified locomotive conductors, and a record $3.5 billion capital program for 2018.

The first annual public Canadian Grain Plan is the product of extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including farmers.