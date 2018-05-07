CN Rail Wants Bill C-49 Passed Without Amendments

Details
CN Rail has stated that it is considering purchasing 1,000 new grain hopper cars, but only if Bill C-49 is passed without amendments.

The railway is being blamed in part for the grain backlog that farmers dealt with over the winter.

Keystone Agricultural Producers President Dan Mazier isn't surprised with the request.

"It makes sense because these amendments, especially when it come to the interswitching, or the MRE (Maximum Revenue Entitlement), all these ones are picking away at their monopoly. So they can't gouge us in other words...It ultimately ends up with less money in their pockets, potentially."

Bill C-49 is on its way back to the Senate after a vote was held last week in the House of Commons concerning a number of amendments to the bill.

