Coalition Calls On Government To Create National Food Policy Council

The Government of Canada is moving forward with the development of a Food Policy For Canada, which will incorporate the social, environmental and economic aspects of the food system into an integrated policy framework.

As a result, a broad alliance of more than 50 food industry, civil society and farming groups is calling on the government to create a National Food Policy Council.

"A national food policy is a long-standing priority for Canadian farmers," says Ron Bonnett, President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA). "CFA supports a multi-stakeholder governing council as a means of ensuring that farmers have a place at the food policy development table. We see it as an important forum for sharing perspectives and encouraging dialogue. Through joint discussions, we can clarify misperceptions and identify opportunities where farmers can help meet emerging consumer demands."

Earlier this month, the House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food released a report in which it recommended that the government create a permanent advisory council consisting of multiple stakeholders.

"I applaud the federal government's leadership and consultative approach to building a national food policy as the foundation for a more sustainable food system," says Michael McCain, President and CEO of Maple Leaf Foods. "But governments can't do it all - business and civil society must engage and be part of the solution. An inclusive National Food Policy Council is the best way to drive bold action on the strength of evidence and collaboration."

A Food Policy for Canada is expected to support Canada's ambitious agri-food economic growth targets while integrating critical food security, health and safety, and environmental sustainability requirements.

Over 40,000 Canadians responded to the online consultations for the food policy.