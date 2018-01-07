Cold Temps Put Strain On Livestock And Feed

While the recent cold temperatures are hard people, they are also hard on livestock.

The cold temperatures meant producers went through a lot of feed trying to keep the energy level and condition up in the animals.

The animals feed intake increases as they burn more energy trying to stay warm.

Murray Feist is a Ruminant Nutrition Specialist with Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

He says a lot of feed and some nutrients likely disappeared last week.

"I expect that if we do see another cold snap like this again as the winter progresses, we will likely see another jump in intake another jump in grain consumption," he said. "As we move through this, that maybe having a bit of an impact, on what feed inventory we've got especially of the higher quality feed may be set aside as we move into calving seasons."

Feist says for every 10-degree drop below -20, the intake of feed will go up by about 30% which can be compounded by pregnancy if you’re into a calving season at that time:

"With that, you also see an increase in energy requirements which would likely necessitate feeding of like 3 or 4 pounds of feed grain just to bring in enough energy in the diet to buffer the effects of the cold," he said. "Now bear in mind we are talking about -20 mid-day so if it's -30 midday now we see a big jump in intake of about 30 percent."

He notes producers also want to make sure there are good bedding and wind protection available as well.

Hay and forage quality and supplies were reduced in some areas.