Manitoba Agriculture says there was little to no harvest progress made over the past week because of the rainfall, high humidity and cool temperatures.

Progress remains steady at about 65 per cent complete.

Yields to date are variable based on seasonal rainfall and soil moisture availability.

Most of the cereal harvest is complete, with canola sitting at about 85 per cent. Provincially, soybeans are at 20 per cent.

Dugout levels are very low.

