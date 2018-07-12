Corn Crop Taking Advantage Of Recent Heat

Manitoba's corn crop has been taking advantage of the recent heat and moisture.

Morgan Cott, agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association says most corn has reached the tassling mark, adding the crop loves the heat if it has the adequate amount of moisture to go with it.

She compared the timing of this year's crop with previous years.

"I think that we are still ahead of the game, maybe estimate a week or so, so that's fantastic and hopefully it will help us beat some frost in September," said Cott. "We could kind of tell that in July when we weren't seeing any knee-high, it was beyond knee-high, so it was a good indication."

Cott notes the corn crop is developing nicely, although there are some pockets that are showing signs of drought.

She adds producers should be on the lookout for corn borer at this time of year, as well as army worms.