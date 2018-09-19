Corn Harvest Begins

The grain corn harvest is underway in Manitoba.

"There has been some grain [corn] harvesting happening in the Altona region and also in the Elm Creek region," said Anastasia Kubinec with Manitoba Agriculture. "Mostly in the Altona region the yields have been good/average, some below average, some above average and grain moisture has been around the 25 to 30 per cent range. Moisture has been lower in the areas where there are lower yields due to the really dry conditions."

Kubinec says with the lower yields, some farmers have decided to use the corn as silage instead.

Early yields in the Altona area are being reported as between 80 to 120 bushels per acre.