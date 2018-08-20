Details
Category: Ag News

 

CP Rail says it's ready to move this year's crop.

The total crop to move is estimated to be 83.4 million metric tonnes, a 5 percent increase over the previous five-year average.

"Our agricultural shippers have needs that are unique within our book of business, and we believe an ongoing dialogue with those companies is essential to understanding and meeting their needs," said Joan Hardy, CP's Vice President Sales and Marketing – Grain and Fertilizers. "Our plans for moving this year's crop reflect that."

The railway notes it moved 25.8 million metric tonnes of western Canadian grain and grain products, soybeans and other non-regulated principal field crops during the 2017-2018 crop year. That's up 1 percent over the 2016-2017 crop-year and 1 percent above its three-year average.

September 2017 was CP's biggest-ever month for moving Canadian grain.

CP announced plans to invest half a billion dollars in new high-capacity grain hoppers to replace the aging low-capacity Government of Canada fleet. The new hoppers will carry up to 10 percent more grain per car and the shorter design will allow 5 percent more cars per train, resulting in 15 percent more grain per train. The company will add more than 500 of these cars by the end of the calendar year, and 1,000 by the end of the first quarter of 2019 as part of its plan to purchase 5,900 new hoppers over the next four years.

More Ag News

CP Rail Ready To Move This Year's Crop

CP Rail says it's ready to move this year's crop. The total crop to move is estimated to be 83.4 million metric tonnes, a 5 percent increase over the previous five-year average. "Our agricultural…

FCC Supports Community Projects

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is giving $1.5 million through its AgriSpirit fund to 84 community groups across Canada to support rural capital projects, including a total of seven in Manitoba. “The FCC…

Another Report Of Clubroot In Manitoba

A second case of clubroot has been reported in the RM of Lorne this year. Holly Derksen, field crop pathologist with Manitoba Agriculture, believes increased awareness has inspired growers to scout…

Keeping Pigs Comfortable During Transport In Extreme Heat

The extreme heat this summer has brought up the discussion surrounding animal health, particularly when it comes to transport. File photo. Mark Fynn, Manager of Quality Assurance and Animal Care…

Beef Industry Worried New Food Guide Will Mislead Canadians

With the revised Canada's Food Guide set to be released at the end of the year, the beef industry is still advocating for changes. Manager of Public and Stakeholder Engagement with the Canadian…

Canola Council of Canada Concerned By Health Canada's Pesticide Proposal

The Canola Council of Canada is concerned by Health Canada's proposal to phase out all use for two neonicotinoid pesticides over the next three to five years. Following a series of special reviews,…

Better Varieties and Genetics Helping To Reduce Disease In Oats

There has been minimal disease in this year's oat crop thanks to the dry conditions and spotty rains, according to Jason Voogt of Field-to-Field Agronomy. Voogt was set up at Crops-A-Palooza in…

Four Commodity Groups Remain In Merger Talks As MPSG Opts Out

There are now only four Manitoba commodity groups looking at a possible merger. Originally, five groups began investigating the possibility, however Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers has opted out…

Manitoba's Heinz Reimer To Lead Canadian Beef Check-off Agency.

Heinz Reimer of Manitoba has been elected Chair of the Canadian Beef Check-off Agency. The group's AGM was held in conjunction with the Canadian Beef Industry Conference this week in London, Ontario.…

Circle H Farms Snags The Environmental Stewardship Award for 2018

A Manitoba purebred cow-calf operation has been given The Environmental Stewardship Award by the Canadian Cattlemen's Association for 2018. Circle H Farms near Brandon, MB is owned and operated by…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login