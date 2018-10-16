CPTPP Bill Passes Third Reading

Details
Category: Ag News

 

The act to implement the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) passed third reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Bill C-79 passed with a vote of 236 to 44. It still needs to be approved by the Senate.

“The canola industry appreciates the House of Commons passing this landmark agreement in a timely way,” says Jim Everson, president of the Canola Council of Canada. “The urgency and cooperation shown in the past four weeks mirrors the importance of this agreement to increase value-added canola exports.”

The CPTPP will come into force 60 days after it is ratified by the first six countries.

Mexico, Japan and Singapore have already ratified the deal.

