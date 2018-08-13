Creating Consumer Confidence in Beef

Details
Category: Ag News

This Spring marked the official creation and funding of an issues management program under the Canadian Cattlemen's Association.

In April 2018, the Canadian Beef Cattle Check-Off was increased from $1 to $2.50.

Some of the increase will go towards funding this new program, which is now known as Public and Stakeholder Engagement. Tom Lynch Staunton CCA july 2017Public and Stakeholder Engagement Manager, Tom Lynch-Staunton. Photo Supplied.

Public and Stakeholder Engagement Manager, Tom Lynch-Staunton, says the increase in funding will allow them to create a concentrated effort across Canada when answering consumer questions and addressing articles which may not be telling the whole story.

"Consumers are asking a lot of questions. They're not as connected as they were once to agriculture, and it's our responsibility to help get them the answers to the questions they have in a factual and transparent manner."

Lynch-Staunton says, one of the immediate actions they've taken with the funding is hiring a full-time Manager, who is set to start in September, replacing his part time position as Manager.

They also have another full-time staff member who will be working in Public and Stakeholder Engagement.

He says, in their Issues Management pilot project, one of the major reoccurring concerns consumers expressed was the environmental impacts of beef production.

"The production of beef does emit more GHG (greenhouse gas) than many other products. However, when you're trying to measure environmental impacts or benefits based on one metric, that can get dangerous, because raising cattle we know in Canada can have tremendous environmental benefits in terms of preserving natural grasslands, increasing carbon storage in our soils, nutrient recycling, providing natural habitat to wildlife and biodiversity."

Funding through the Stakeholder and Public Engagement will also be going towards training industry spokespeople, social media training, and consumer research.

He says, moving forward it will be a challenge to measure the progress of changing consumer perceptions, but their goal is to make consumers feel good about buying beef by providing nutritional information and reassuring people beef is raised responsibly.

More Ag News

Creating Consumer Confidence in Beef

This Spring marked the official creation and funding of an issues management program under the Canadian Cattlemen's Association. In April 2018, the Canadian Beef Cattle Check-Off was increased from…

Not Happy With Your Dockage? The Canadian Grain Commission Can Help

Farmers are being reminded that there is a challenge process available when it comes to reviewing grading and dockage during grain delivery. Doug Chorney is the Assistant Chief Commissioner with the…

Twitter Diplomacy Not Good For Farmers

Federal Conservative Ag Critic John Barlow says it's farmers and ranchers that are paying the price for the Trudeau Liberals Twitter diplomacy with Saudi Arabia. Last week government officials took…

Seven Resolutions Passed At KAP Summer Meeting

Keystone Agricultural ProducersAugust 2018 Advisory Council Meeting Resolutions - Thursday, August 9 (Brandon, MB) TrespassingWhereas, trespassers can create new risks to landowners and livestock…

USDA Releases Aug WASDE Report

The USDA released its August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Friday. The report forecast record corn (178.4 bushels per acre) and soybean (51.6) yields for the U.S.…

Saskatchewan Ag Minister Lyle Stewart Stepping Down

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart has announced plans to step away from the agriculture portfolio as he battles colorectal cancer. This is the second time in four years that he has been…

Nutrien Ag Solutions Hosts Soybean Plot Tour

Nutrien Ag Solutions (formerly Crop Production Services) hosted its second annual soybean plot tour this week along Highway 23 near the community of Kane, MB. Crop Production Advisor Curtis Martens…

Hay Shortage Means Producers Need To Plan Ahead

The Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) is reminding all producers to plan ahead for the fall and winter feeding periods. Many hay producers are reporting decreased yields and slow…

Manitoba Clubroot Cases Continue To Increase

Below is a summary from the Manitoba Insect & Disease Update dated August 8, 2018 Disease: Symptoms of clubroot in canola have been confirmed in a number of additional fields, bringing the total…

Soybean Market Starting To Claw Its Way Back

After a rough few months, there finally seems to be some optimism when looking at the soybean markets. Jon Driedger is a market analyst with FarmLink Marketing Solutions. "I think in many ways you…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login