Dairy Farmers of Canada and Holstein Canada Sign Animal Care Agreement

Dairy Farmers of Canada and Holstein Canada have announced the signing of a four-year agreement reaffirming Holstein Canada as the preferred supplier for proAction Animal Care cattle assessments across Canada.

The agreement, which was renewed in July, takes effect this fall.

“This step of assessing animals is part of our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement,” said Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada. “In this day and age, it is essential to demonstrate our world-class standards in producing high quality milk and meat in a sustainable way, and to measure how we improve over time. This agreement ensures that our industry stays in line with Canadian values.”

In September 2017, Dairy Farmers of Canada and its members developed and added two new modules to the proAction validation process: Animal Care and Traceability. Holstein Canada has been a key partner in assisting farmers to prepare for both of these modules, including providing animal care assessments independently to all farms since October 2016. The assessment is based on the Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Dairy Cattle.

This renewed agreement between the two national organizations solidifies Holstein Canada’s position as the preferred supplier of proAction assessments.

“Holstein Canada is very pleased to continue our well-established partnership with DFC to deliver a key service to farmers, which ultimately serves consumers,” said Holstein Canada President Harry Van der Linden. “Our Team members are highly trained in animal observation and it is great to have two national organizations work together to deliver a consistent program coast to coast.”

The initiative is how dairy farmers across the country demonstrate they implement good management practices that enhance animal well-being, care and comfort.

