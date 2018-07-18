Dairy Farmers of Canada Holds AGM

Details
Category: Ag News

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) hosted its Annual General Meeting this week in Quebec City.

The event brought together farmers from all regions of the country, as well as industry stakeholders.

DFC President Pierre Lampron says the Canadian dairy industry is facing new challenges, including international trade and the questioning of the nutritional value of dairy products.

"There is a compelling case for us, as dairy farmers, but also for the whole sector, to speak with one voice. This AGM presents a perfect opportunity for us to reaffirm the value of the dairy sector to our economy and our commitment to a healthy future for Canadians," he said. "Our industry has been carved out by international trade agreements like CETA and CPTPP. Now, Canadian dairy is in the sights of the US government in NAFTA renegotiations. We need to be vigilant."

Tuesday's sessions also tackled a few difficult topics, including discussions on farmers' mental health and challenges to dairy consumption in the future. The CEO of Abacus Data, David Coletto, also brought his unique perspective on how millennials are impacting the dairy sector.

Dairy Farmers of Canada represents about 12,000 dairy farms across the country.

