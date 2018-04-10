Dairy Farmers Of Manitoba Hosts Spring Meetings

Dairy Farmers of Manitoba (DFM) held its fourth and final spring meeting Monday in Winkler. Other stops over the past week included Brandon, Headingley, and Steinbach.

The meetings were a chance for producers to ask questions and to get an update on the organization's proceedings.

DFM Vice-Chair Henry Holtmann says milk production has increased over the past year, with Manitoba farmers now producing roughly 1,081,000 litres per day. That's up about 100,000 litres from this time last year.

He notes demand varies for different products.

"Demand on some products is down a little bit, like fluid milk, but then other areas like yogurts and cheeses and certainly butter has been on the rise. Butter has been the star, that it's okay to incorporate in your diets, as long as you do it in moderation, of course."

A major development on the processing side of the industry over the past year was the opening of MDI Holding's new state-of-the-art facility in Winnipeg. The processing plant is a joint venture between Vitalus Nutrition Inc. and Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.

Holtmann says the New Entrant Program has allowed one new farmer to join the organization over the past year, bringing the total number of dairy farmers in Manitoba up to 284.

Other topics discussed at the meeting included trade, front-of-package labelling, and the proAction Initiative.