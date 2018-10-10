Dairy Farmers Say Market Access Given Up In USMCA Is Closer To Four Per Cent

Under the new U.S. - Mexico - Canada Agreement (USMCA), dairy farmers in this country are expecting to lose about $192 million every year as a result of the market access that was given up to the Americans.

That from Dairy Farmers of Canada, which says the amount of access given up is actually about 3.96 per cent, compared to the number of 3.59 which was originally reported.

Vice President David Wiens says the deal also forced Canada to give up its food sovereignty.

"In this new agreement, if we make any changes to our milk class pricing or programs that we have with our milk classes, that has to be reviewed by the U.S. In this case, you could say big brother's watching everything you do and has been given a license to do so."

Wiens says about 18 per cent of Canada's dairy market has been given up to other countries tariff free in recent trade deals, totalling a loss of about $1.3 billion dollars every year for Canadian dairy farmers.