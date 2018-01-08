Dairy Industry Optimistic For Year Ahead

NAFTA will be front of mind for Canada's dairy industry in 2018.

Dairy Farmers of Manitoba Chair David Wiens says they'll also be keeping an eye on the TPP-11 deal and how that might affect dairy in Canada.

He also discussed some local issues.

"Closer to home we are continuing to see some strong growth trends in our marketplace, so all signals we've sent out to our producers is that we need more milk and we are seeing that they are responding."

Wiens notes the mood in the dairy industry is generally optimistic as the new year starts to unfold.