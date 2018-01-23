Deal Reached On CP-TPP

Canada and the 10 remaining members have agreed to sign the Comprehensive & Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

A deal was reached Tuesday following meetings in Tokyo, Japan.

"Canada has always said that we would only agree to a deal that is in Canada's best interests," stated Canada's International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Champagne also tweeted that "CPTPP will benefit a wide range of industries across Canada, from beef & barley to forestry products & seafood. From making our machinery, equipment & business services more competitive to protecting & preserving our unique culture, we are improving market access for Canadian business."

He added that Canada can and will work hard to set the terms of trade so the middle class can compete and win on the world stage.

The countries involved in the deal include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country one year ago.