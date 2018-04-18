Denver-Based Inocucor Acquires ATP Nutrition

ATP Nutrition, based in Oak Bluff, Manitoba, has been acquired by Denver-based Inocucor Corporation.

Inocucor is a developer and producer of biological crop inputs, while ATP is a producer of science-based plant nutrients.

ATP will continue to operate as a plant nutrient supplier to canola, soybean, corn, pulse and cereal growers through its distribution network throughout North America.

A key initiative of the new entity will be a collaborative effort by Inocucor’s and ATP’s R&D teams to develop products that together drive the genetic potential of the crop.

“Our scientific team will now be able to work with Inocucor’s top-notch R&D team to expand our science into new product formulations that balance macro and micronutrients with biologicals for agriculture. We’ll also expand our geographic reach into new regions and crop markets,” said Jarrett Chambers, president of ATP Nutrition.

Inocucor will continue to operate ATP’s R&D formulation and manufacturing facility, which employs 23 people.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.