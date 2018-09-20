Deputy Ag Minister Gingera-Beauchemin Being Honoured

Details
Dori Gingera-Beauchemin, deputy minister for Manitoba Agriculture, is being recognized for her work on Manitoba-Japan relations.

She'll be honoured at an awards ceremony hosted by Consul-General Shigenobu Kobayashi on behalf of the Japan Foreign Ministry Friday in Winnipeg.

“Our government is beyond proud of the work that Dori does on a daily basis, showcasing the agriculture industry across the province, across the country and around the world,” said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. “This award, bestowed by the people of Japan, shows the work Dori does not only impacts Manitoba producers, but producers across the country and around the world.”

Gingera-Beauchemin was recognized for being a critical player in the creation of the 4-H Manitoba– Japan Homestay program. Since 1987, 726 Japanese students and chaperones have been hosted by Manitoba 4-H families. To date, nearly 200 Manitoba students and their chaperones have travelled to Japan every second year for a two-week homestay, which includes tours of agricultural and other cultural sites.

“We are so glad that Dori is being recognized for a project she believes so passionately in,” said Carlie Whetter, president of the Manitoba 4-H Council. “She has been a champion of the Manitoba–Japan Homestay program over the course of 30 plus years, and shares her understanding and respect for the Japanese culture with those around her.”

Gingera-Beauchemin joined Manitoba Agriculture as an assistant agricultural representative summer student. In 1979, she joined the department full-time as a 4-H and youth specialist in Beausejour and in 1984, became the chief of the Manitoba 4-H Program. Since 1993, Gingera-Beauchemin has held a number of senior level positions within the department and has been the deputy minister for Manitoba Agriculture since March 2013.

