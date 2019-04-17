Details
Category: Ag News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials say they intercepted harmful pests at the Pembina port of entry on April 4th.

Agriculture Specialists discovered Khapra beetles in a person-to-person shipment manifested as food, clothes and spices from Kuwait.

“The Khapra beetle is a dangerous pest to American agriculture,” said CBP Area Port Director Jason Schmelz. “This discovery is an excellent example of how dedicated our Agriculture Specialists are in protecting our Nation’s crops and food supply.”

The whole shipment was seized and destroyed to prevent an infestation of the pest.

The Khapra beetle is an extremely serious threat to grain and other stored products. Native to India, the beetle has spread to other countries in Africa, the Middle East, the Near East, and pockets of Europe and Eastern Asia.

The Khapra beetle is considered one of the world’s most destructive pests of grain products and seeds.

More Ag News

MFGA's Green Gold Program Launches 24th Year

The Manitoba Forage and Grasslands Association (MFGA) is launching Year 24 of its Green Gold alfalfa-monitoring program. 'Hay Day' is the best cut date when harvested pure alfalfa stands are at…

Manitoba Pork 2019 AGM Highlights

Elections The Manitoba Pork Board of Directors elected its 2019 executive for a one-year term: George Matheson, from the Stonewall area, was re-elected Chairman; Rick Bergmann of Mitchell was…

New Dairy Partnership Formed

A new partnership in the dairy industry is set to come into effect on June 3, 2019. CanWest DHI, Valacta and Canadian Dairy Network have come together to form a new organization known as Lactanet…

2019-20 Crop Acres Still A Mystery

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) says for 2019-20, the area seeded by province by crop in Canada is a major uncertainty. Across Eastern and Western Canada, moisture conditions remain below…

Educating About African Swine Fever

The arrival of African swine fever (ASF) into Canada would be devastating to the pork industry. That from Dr. Egan Brockhoff with Prairie Swine Health Services, who gave a presentation last week at…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login