Diamondback Moth Nearing Threshold Levels

Manitoba Agriculture has released its latest insect update.

Diamondback moth were near threshold levels in some canola fields in eastern Manitoba and the Southern Interlake.

Provincial Entomologist John Gavloski advises that management decisions for diamondback moth need to be made based levels of larvae shaken from canola plants, not levels caught in a sweep net.

Larvae can complete their development quickly in hot temperatures, so larval populations can change in a field quickly.

No soybean aphids have been reported yet.

