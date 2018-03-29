Dickson Cautious About Estimating PEDv Risk This Spring

Efforts continue to restore the province back to zero-negative status for the PED Virus.

Manitoba Pork Council General Manager, Andrew Dickson, said of the 80 sites that were infected in last year's outbreak 4 positives remain, 17 are in the process of transitioning to negative and 59 have hit negative status. He added the hope is to have all of the cases cleaned up in the next month or two.

Meantime, Dickson explained there have been no new PEDv outbreaks in Manitoba except for one new case at an assembly yard."Which is not surprising," he commented.

That being said, Dickson remained cautious to gauge the risk of another outbreak in the coming months.

"Well this time last year I was very confident that we'd had ten cases and we'd be able to get on top of them. I was anticipating we might get one or two but I never thought we'd get eighty."

Dickson added that all industry participants have a responsibility to stay up-to-date on bio-security measures.

"You can't let your guard down and you've got to be on top of this all the time," he said.

Meantime, Dickson noted the industry is keeping a close eye on a few cases of PRRS (Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome) that have come up in Manitoba and explained that they're using the techniques learned from PEDv to try and combat this disease as well.