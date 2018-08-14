Sevita International hopes to increase production of non-GMO, or conventional, soybeans in Manitoba.

John Van Herk said the company, in conjunction with Delmar Commodities, is in the early stages of discovering new opportunities for conventional soybeans in Manitoba. Van Herk said the hope is to ultimately offer I.P. contracts with an associated premium for the production of conventional soybeans.

He explained that essentially the genetics of non-GMO soybeans are similar to the trader products that have herbicide tolerance, noting they're just a continuation of the original soybean.

"The agronomy is fairly similar. The big difference generally speaking is the weed control issues, that's where it gets a little bit tricker because there's a few less products available and we're relying on some of the older chemistries to bear the brunt of the weed control programs."

Van Herk added Sevita's primary destinations for the contracted product include the Pacific Rim countries where soybeans are a staple in most diets.

"Most of the work for Sevita, the products are going for tofu, miso and soya sauce manufacturing. We're also doing some work in natto soybeans...those are into primarily food-use. Some of them would make it into other venues like soybean flour but our primary interest is tofu and miso."

Conventional soybeans were part of the Legend Seeds Knowledge Plot Tour near Winkler, Man. last week.