Dry Summer Creating Challenges For Aerial Applicators

It's been a challenging summer for aerial applicators, or crop sprayers, in the region. This according to Jim Peters, owner/operator with Pembina Air Services in Morden.

Peters explained the dry conditions mixed with intermittent rain has been tricky to navigate. He added however, this is nothing new for him.

"Sometimes we feel like a 9-1-1 service. When the phone rings it just goes crazy and then it goes nothing again for a while. I guess the biggest challenge is dealing with both sides of that," he said.

"There's a lot of guys that are thinking (they) don't know if they're going to have a crop at the end of the day so (they) don't really want to spend any money on (it)," added Peters. "But yet it just rains enough that it's like 'Well you know, there's possible disease pressure there so we better go out and spray it,' and they'll use the high-clear sprayer and then we won't get the call."

He encourages farmers to keep their local aerial applicators busy and to use them regularly.

"We're here to help. We can't grow our business to help you grow your business if you don't phone us," said Peters.

Peters added right now they're applying mostly fungicides to cereals and canola. He noted there is also some spraying for grasshoppers happening.