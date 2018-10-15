Drying Grain Important As Harvest Lingers

For some farmers, this has been one of the more frustrating harvests in recent memory.

Angela Brackenreed with the Canola Council of Canada says there are some canola fields still standing in the western part of the province, with moisture levels higher than what most elevators will accept.

"The biggest concern right now is trying to condition this crop for safe storage," she commented. "Low temperatures can certainly help, but I would caution that when we get to moistures of 14, 15, 16 per cent or more, we can actually freeze the canola into just a solid lump in the bin. Cold temperatures help, but priority needs to be to get it dried as soon as possible."

Brackenreed says hot air drying is required, which means using a grain drier or adding supplemental heat to aeration fans.

She adds farmers were seeing some elevated green counts this year, as some of the crop was not yet mature when the cold conditions arrived.