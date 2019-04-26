Dugouts Slowly Refilling

Details
Category: Ag News

Cattle producers are seeing mixed dugout water levels across the province.

Tom Teichroeb is the president of Manitoba Beef Producers.

"Just anecdotally speaking, there is dugouts that are strategically put into some of the lower areas that they seem to have regenerated for the most part," he said. "The ones that are up on the ridges a little bit more, those are challenged because we still didn't have a lot of running water this spring. We had very little of the melt actually run down the ditches even, so we're probably in that questionable area."

Teichroeb is hoping for a better year in terms of hay production after a tough year last year.

Manitoba Beef Producers is continuing its search for a new general manager.

